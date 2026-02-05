Montana physician practice acquired 

Southlake, Texas-based Retina Consultants of America has acquired Montana Retina Consultants, according to a Feb. 5 news release.

Bozeman-based Montana Retina Consultants is a community-based retinal care practice that treats retinal diseases including diabetic retinopathy, macular degeneration, macular edema, retinal detachment and vein occlusion. The practice is led by Marc Comaratta, MD.

Retina Consultants of America, also acquired St. Louis-based The Retina Institute in September.

Cross Keys Capital acted as exclusive financial advisor to Montana Retina Consultants in the transaction. Its healthcare services practice has completed the sale or merger of over 200 transactions, the release said.