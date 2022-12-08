8 EyeSouth Partners moves in 2022

Atlanta-based ophthalmology management services organization EyeSouth Partners made several moves in 2022, including its acquisition by Olympus Partners and multiple affiliations.

Here are eight moves made by EyeSouth Partners this year:

EyeSouth Partners partnered with University Retina and Macula Associates in Oak Forest, Ill., its third affiliation in the state and 34th nationwide. Private equity firm Olympus Partners inked an agreement to acquire EyeSouth Partners. EyeSouth Partners said it planned to add 19 physicians before the end of 2022 across 14 of its practices nationwide. It is the largest addition by the practice since its formation in 2017. EyeSouth partners completed an affiliation with Raleigh Ophthalmology, the organization's 31st affiliation and its first in North Carolina. EyeSouth Partners reached 30 affiliations after completing one with Center for Sight of Northwest Florida in Pensacola. Gadsden (Ala.) Eye Associates, which includes Northeast Alabama Eye Surgery Center, joined EyeSouth Partners.The partnership represents EyeSouth's second in the state of Alabama and 29th overall. EyeSouth Partners completed its 28th overall affiliation with Athens, Ga.-based Georgia Center for Sight.

EyeSouth Partners added the Atlanta-based Clayton Eye Center.