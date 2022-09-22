EyeSouth Partners to add 19 physicians

EyeSouth Partners will add 19 new physicians before the end of 2022 across 14 of its practices nationwide.

This is the largest addition by the practice since its formation in 2017.

EyeSouth Partners treats over 1 million patients a year, and continues to add physicians to keep up with growing demand.

"With the ever-increasing number of Americans requiring critical eyecare, our society and EyeSouth needs to continue to grow by adding more highly qualified doctors to treat America’s rising number of eye care patients," Rex Adams, CEO of EyeSouth, said in a Sept. 22 press release.

The following practices will be adding physicians:

1. Central Florida Eye Specialists (DeLand) – Roozbeh Akhtari, MD.

2. Clayton Eye Center (Morrow, Ga.) – Lauren DuBiner, MD.

3. Coastal Eye Associates (Webster, Texas) – Mohammad Yazdanie, MD.

4. Cumberland Eye Care (Crossville, Tenn.) – Brittany DeNaro, DO.

5. Eye Center of North Florida (Chipley) – David Enfield, MD.

6. Eye Center of Texas (Bellaire) – Kimberly Pham, OD.

7. EyeCare Associates (Skokie, Ill.) – Barry Leader, MD.

8. Georgia Eye Associates (Lawrenceville)

Jeremy Chartash, OD.

Ye Ji Kim, OD.

9. Georgia Eye Partners (Atlanta)

Amber Zaunbrecher, OD.

Philip Garza, MD.

Jennifer Pyle, OD.

10. Georgia Retina (Cumming) – Daniel Oh, MD.

11. Medical Center Ophthalmology Associates (San Antonio, Texas) – Edward Bustamante, OD.

12. MidWest Eye Center (Chicago)

Julia Elpers, MD.

Kristen Mendoza, MD.

13. Retina Care Specialists (Stuart, Fla.)

David Levine, MD.

James Clayton Bavinger, MD.

14. Scott & Christie Eye Care Associates (Cranberry Township, Pa.) – Sara Stewart, DO.