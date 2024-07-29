July ASC openings across the southeast US

Here are the ASCs that either opened or were planned across the Southeast in June, as reported by Becker's:

Arkansas

1. Little Rock-based Arkansas Children's received a $1 million donation in support of its $235 million expansion project to expand hospital capacity, redesign clinical spaces and add an ASC.

Florida

1. Shorepoint Medical's multi-specialty center in North Port.

2. Memorial Healthcare and Florida State University, both based in Tallahassee, are planning a joint venture project with an ASC in Panama City.

3. Panoramic Health opened an ASC in Brandon, in partnership with Tampa-based Florida Kidney Physicians, the state's largest nephrology group.

4. AdventHealth opened a 20,000-square-foot ASC in Daytona Beach.

5. The University of Florida and UF Health broke ground on UF Health Durbin Park, a 42.5-acre health and wellness campus in St. Johns, that will house a hospital, a medical office building and an ASC.

6. ​​Jacksonville Beach-based Horizon Surgery Center, the first joint ASC between Baptist Health and Compass Surgical Partners, opened.

7. BayCare Health System set an opening date for its new hospital in Plant City.

Mississippi

1. The University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson is opening a new ASC in the nearby suburb of Ridgeland

North Carolina

1. Winston-Salem based Novant Health is opening a new community hospital, featuring Atlantic SurgiCenter.

2. Greensboro-based Cone Health filed a certificate of need with the state to develop an $18.9 million ASC in the area.

South Carolina

1. Florence-based McLeod Health is expanding its campus to include an ASC.

Tennessee

1. Johnson City Eye Surgery Center broke ground on their new ASC.