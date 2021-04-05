8 ASCs from hospitals, health systems in March

Here are eight hospitals and health systems that announced plans for an ASC in March:

Bozeman (Mont.) Health announced plans to open the Cottonwood Clinic + Surgery Center in April.

Jupiter (Fla.) Medical Center is building a surgical center to replace its skilled nursing building.

King of Prussia, Pa.-based Universal Health Services is developing a $69 million ASC as part of a $375 million hospital in Washington, D.C.

Adena Greenfield (Ohio) Medical Center is developing a $3 million, 8,500-square-foot medical office building.

Cleveland-based University Hospitals and ValueHealth are developing a joint-venture ASC in Lorain County, Ohio, that will be able to perform 800 total joint replacements a year.

Lansing, Mich.-based Sparrow Hospital is closing its day care center for employees to build its outpatient surgery center.

Wilmington (N.C.) Health announced plans for an ASC that's expected to open in 2022.

Raleigh (N.C.) Orthopaedic Clinic and UNC Rex Healthcare are planning a third ASC in Garner, N.C., a community where the population has increased 18.7 percent since 2010.

