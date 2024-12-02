13 new ASCs in November

Here are 13 ASCs that were opened or announced in November, as reported by Becker's:

1. Colorado Springs (Colo.) Cardiology broke ground on a 35,000-square-foot medical office building and ASC, with financing assistance from Heart and Vascular partners.

2. Georgetown, Del.-based Sussex Pain Relief Center is looking to open a pain management-focused ASC in Lewes, Del.

3. Covington, La.-based St. Tammany Health system will soon open a $75 million ASC and anticipates seeing more than 5,800 patients in its first year of operation.

4. Cooper Green Mercy Health Services Authority, an affiliate of the University of Alabama at Birmingham Health System, is opening a new Birmingham-based ASC in December.

5. A judge approved Montgomery, Ala.-based Southern Orthopaedic Surgeons' plan for a surgical facility. The plan has advanced to the State Health Planning and Development Agency to decide whether or not to issue a certificate of need.

6. The River Landing Surgery Center opened its doors in Montrose, Colo. The center is located in the Montrose Regional Health Ambulatory Care Center.

7. Little Rock-based Arkansas Children's announced an eight-year, $318 million expansion project that will add beds at both Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock and Arkansas Children's Northwest in Springdale. The expansion will include an ASC and redesigned clinical spaces.

8. Houston-based Memorial Hermann Health System has opened a new ASC in Montgomery, Texas.

9. UP Health System—Marquette (Mich.) opened a new medical office building, home to the center's outpatient behavioral health services, blood donation center and a bariatric institute.

10. The Homewood (Ala.) Planning Commission gave approval of the Andrews sports Medicine and Orthopedic Center's plan to develop an ASC.

11. North Florida Surgeons have proposed a plan to build a free-standing ASC in St. Augustine, Fla.

12. Atlanta-based Emory Healthcare has opened an outpatient and imaging facility in Dunwoody, Ga.

13. Adventist Health Lodi (Calif.) Memorial Hospital Foundation purchased the Lodi Outpatient Surgery Center and added it to its network after leasing it to local physicians for several years.