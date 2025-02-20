10 new ASCs coming to the South

Here are 10 new ASCs, outpatient surgery centers and medical office buildings receiving approval, being planned and starting construction, as reported by Becker's since Jan. 15:

1. An ASC in Southlake, Texas, was approved by city council 10 years after initial plans were announced.

2. Atlanta-based Northside Hospital Orthopedic Institute is opening two surgery centers in Georgia in early 2025.

3. Jacksonville, Fla.-based Baptist Health broke ground on a new medical office building and a second building that may be turned into a surgery center in Jacksonville.

4. Richmond, Va.-based VCU Health purchased 8.5 acres of land in Chesterfield, Va., for what is expected to be a new outpatient surgery center

5. An outpatient medical complex is moving forward in South Mississippi without the support of county supervisors and nearby Singing River Health System.

6. A Richmond, Va.-based now-vacant Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building will be leveled to make way for a $17 million medical office building.

7. Durham, N.C.-based Duke Health and Chapel Hill, N.C.-based UNC Health are collaborating on a $2 billion venture to build a 500-bed hospital, ASC, outpatient care center, medical office building and children's behavioral health center.

8. An ASC is being planned near an elementary school in Platte City, Mo.

9. An Alabama ASC will be able to go forward with construction despite concerns from local hospitals.

10. Winston Salem, N.C.-based Atrium Health Wake Forest (N.C.) Baptist received state approval to open a $25 million ASC.