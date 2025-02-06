VCU Health acquires land near former project site

Richmond, Va.-based VCU Health has purchased 8.5 acres of land in Chesterfield, Va., for what is expected to be a new outpatient surgery center, according to a Feb. 6 report from Richmond BizSense.

While plans for the new site are unclear, it is believed that VCU will use it to build a new outpatient surgery center. VCU had planned to build the center as an anchor for the Courthouse Landing development, also in Chesterfield and near the newly purchased 8.5-acre lot, but pulled out of that deal.

VCU purchased the land shortly after it secured permission from the state health department to relocate the Courthouse Landing project to the new, yet-to-be-revealed location.

The system bought the property in January for $1.5 million. The outpatient facility is currently anticipated to cost $33.4 million, according to a letter to the state health commission.

VCU Health's Chesterfield project followed the health system's $9.5 million acquisition of the former Pet Dairy facility in Richmond in November.