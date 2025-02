Atlanta-based Northside Hospital Orthopedic Institute is opening two surgery centers in early 2025.

The new centers will be located in Canton and Bufford, Ga., according to a Feb. 13 news release from Northside Hospital.

In addition, the institute has locations in Sandy Springs and Cumming, Ga.

Northside Hospital Orthopedic Institute's surgery centers are designed exclusively for total hip and knee replacement procedures, the release said.