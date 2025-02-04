$17M medical office building to be constructed in former Virginia church

A Richmond, Va.-based now-vacant Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building will be leveled to make way for a $17 million medical office building, according to a Feb. 4 report from Richmond BizSense.

The property was bought from the church in January by Virginia Physicians for Women, who paid $3.5 million.

The 30,000-square-foot building is expected to be demolished and replaced with the two-story, 32,000-square-foot medical office.

VPFW will either be the sole occupant of the facility or the primary user. The new office is anticipated to open in spring 2027 and is expected to cost $17 million.

The new facility would replace VPFW's nearby location on the Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital campus and is expected to house 30 treatment rooms and four ultrasound imagery suites.