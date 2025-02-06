Baptist Health breaks ground on medical office building, ASC

Jacksonville, Fla.-based Baptist Health has broken ground on a new medical office building and a second building that may be turned into a surgery center.

According to a Feb. 6 news release, the Baptist HealthPlace campus in Jacksonville, Fla., will offer a range of healthcare services with a focus on outpatient care.

The first building will house a primary care practice, while the second building will potentially include an ASC with imaging and lab services, designed with the "flexibility" to adapt to the community's healthcare needs as they develop over time, according to the release.