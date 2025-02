An ASC in Southlake, Texas, has been approved by city council 10 years after initial plans were announced, according to a Feb. 19 report from Community Impact.

The three-story, 22,000-square-foot medical building was first approved in 2014. On Feb. 18, the council approved a new concept for a two-story, 30,000-square-foot building.

No timeline for construction or opening of the new ASC was mentioned in the approval, according to the report.