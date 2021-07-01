What GI companies did in Q2: 19 notes

Here are 19 key updates from gastroenterology companies and practices since March:
- GI Alliance entered the Colorado market with the addition of Colorado Gastroenterology to its network, the company announced June 24.
- Sarasota-based Florida Digestive Health Specialists became the first practice in the state to perform a Barrett's esophagus test using EsoCheck, a pill-sized device that can collect cells from the lower esophagus without the need for an endoscopy.
- Medical solutions company Fujifilm Medical Systems launched an image and data integration platform for endoscopy procedures.
- Prometheus Biosciences was awarded $10 million from German company Dr. Falk Pharma as part of its collaboration agreement after Prometheus launched a treatment program for patients with inflammatory bowel disease.
- Here are the top 10 best children's hospitals for GI, ranked by U.S. News & World Report. Here are the top 100 hospitals for GI care, ranked by Healthgrades.
- Summit Health added New York City-based Gotham Gastroenterology to its network, the company announced June 7. The company also added Warren, N.J.-based Associates in Digestive Diseases in May.
- Gastro Health acquired two new locations in Virginia, increasing the company's footprint in the state.
- Artificial intelligence company Docbot raised $4 million in series A funding for its UltivisionAI device used to detect gastrointestinal diseases. The company stated that the additional funding would go toward clinical trials and seeking FDA clearance.
- Salida, Colo.-based Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center signed a contract with Associates of GI, whose gastroenterologists began providing services for the center in June.
- CRH Medical acquired an 85 percent stake in New England Anesthesia Associates, moving the company into Connecticut and marking its fourth acquisition of the year.
- In May, Endosoft received a patent for its Argus AI System used for detecting and sizing gastrointestinal lesions.
- Motus GI received 510(k) clearance to market a version of its Pure-Vu system that improves visualization for upper gastrointestinal endoscopies.
- United Digestive announced a partnership with East Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates May 4.
- One GI expanded into Kentucky and Indiana after acquiring Gastroenterology Health Partners in April.
- Capital Digestive Care began a partnership with PE GI Solutions, its first in Virginia.
- Gastro Care Partners gained a new affiliate practice, Casper-based Gastroenterology Associates of Wyoming, expanding GCP's presence in the state.
- Silver Spring, Md.-based Capital Digestive Care partnered with Gastrointestinal & Liver Specialists of Tidewater in Suffolk, Va., marking Capital Digestive Care's largest transaction in the mid-Atlantic region.
- CRH Medical acquired the remaining 25 percent interest in Gainesville, Ga.-based Lake Lanier Anesthesia Associates.
- Pristine Surgical and NexOptic announced that they would partner to combine their technologies for a single-use endoscopic visualization platform.