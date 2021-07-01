What GI companies did in Q2: 19 notes

Here are 19 key updates from gastroenterology companies and practices since March: GI Alliance entered the Colorado market with the addition of Colorado Gastroenterology to its network, the company announced June 24. Sarasota-based Florida Digestive Health Specialists became the first practice in the state to perform a Barrett's esophagus test using EsoCheck, a pill-sized device that can collect cells from the lower esophagus without the need for an endoscopy. Medical solutions company Fujifilm Medical Systems launched an image and data integration platform for endoscopy procedures. Prometheus Biosciences was awarded $10 million from German company Dr. Falk Pharma as part of its collaboration agreement after Prometheus launched a treatment program for patients with inflammatory bowel disease. Here are the top 10 best children's hospitals for GI, ranked by U.S. News & World Report. Here are the top 100 hospitals for GI care, ranked by Healthgrades. Summit Health added New York City-based Gotham Gastroenterology to its network, the company announced June 7. The company also added Warren, N.J.-based Associates in Digestive Diseases in May. Gastro Health acquired two new locations in Virginia, increasing the company's footprint in the state. Artificial intelligence company Docbot raised $4 million in series A funding for its UltivisionAI device used to detect gastrointestinal diseases. The company stated that the additional funding would go toward clinical trials and seeking FDA clearance. Salida, Colo.-based Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center signed a contract with Associates of GI, whose gastroenterologists began providing services for the center in June. CRH Medical acquired an 85 percent stake in New England Anesthesia Associates, moving the company into Connecticut and marking its fourth acquisition of the year. In May, Endosoft received a patent for its Argus AI System used for detecting and sizing gastrointestinal lesions. Motus GI received 510(k) clearance to market a version of its Pure-Vu system that improves visualization for upper gastrointestinal endoscopies. United Digestive announced a partnership with East Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates May 4. One GI expanded into Kentucky and Indiana after acquiring Gastroenterology Health Partners in April. Capital Digestive Care began a partnership with PE GI Solutions, its first in Virginia. Gastro Care Partners gained a new affiliate practice, Casper-based Gastroenterology Associates of Wyoming, expanding GCP's presence in the state. Silver Spring, Md.-based Capital Digestive Care partnered with Gastrointestinal & Liver Specialists of Tidewater in Suffolk, Va., marking Capital Digestive Care's largest transaction in the mid-Atlantic region. CRH Medical acquired the remaining 25 percent interest in Gainesville, Ga.-based Lake Lanier Anesthesia Associates. Pristine Surgical and NexOptic announced that they would partner to combine their technologies for a single-use endoscopic visualization platform.

