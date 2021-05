100 best hospitals for GI care in 2021: Healthgrades

Healthgrades published its 2021 Specialty Excellence Awards on May 11 covering 16 service lines, including the top hospitals for gastrointestinal care.

Here are the 100 hospitals recognized for superior clinical outcomes in GI.

Click here for more details on Healthgrades' methodology.

Arizona

1. Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix

2. Mayo Clinic Hospital - Arizona (Phoenix)

California

3. Alhambra Hospital Medical Center

4. Enloe Medical Center (Chico)

5. Kaiser Permanente Redwood City Medical Center

6. Kaiser Permanente San Jose Medical Center

7. Kaiser Permanente San Rafael Medical Center

8. La Palma Intercommunity Hospital

9. Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)

10. Northridge Hospital Medical Center

11. Southern California Hospital At Hollywood

12. UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest (San Diego)

13. West Anaheim Medical Center

Colorado

14. Sky Ridge Medical Center (Lone Tree)

Connecticut

15. Middlesex Hospital (Middletown)

Delaware

16. Christiana Care Health System - Christiana Hospital (Newark)

Florida

17. AdventHealth Orlando

18. AdventHealth Wesley Chapel

19. Cape Coral Hospital

20. Kendall Regional Medical Center (Miami)

21. Lee Memorial Hospital (Fort Myers)

22. Mount Sinai Medical Center (Miami Beach)

23. NCH Baker Hospital Downtown (Naples)

24. UF Health Shands Hospital (Gainesville)

Georgia

25. Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital (Atlanta)

26. Emory University Hospital (Atlanta)

27. Wellstar Cobb Hospital (Austell)

28. Wellstar Kennestone Hospital (Marietta)

Hawaii

29. Straub Clinic And Hospital (Honolulu)

Illinois

30. Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center (Chicago)

31. Advocate Lutheran General Hospital (Park Ridge)

32. Carle Foundation Hospital (Urbana)

33. Northwestern Memorial Hospital (Chicago)

34. OSF Saint Joseph Medical Center (Bloomington)

Indiana

35. Deaconess Hospital (Evansville)

36. Parkview Regional Medical Center (Fort Wayne)

Iowa

37. Great River Medical Center (West Burlington)

38. St. Luke's Hospital (Cedar Rapids)

Kansas

39. Providence Medical Center (Kansas City)

40. University of Kansas Hospital (Kansas City)

Kentucky

41. Lourdes Hospital (Paducah)

42. Saint Joseph Hospital (Lexington)

Maryland

43. Frederick Health

44. Holy Cross Hospital (Silver Spring)

45. University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center (Towson)

Massachusetts

46. Lahey Hospital and Medical Center (Burlington)

47. Lawrence Memorial Hospital of Medford

Michigan

48. Ascension Providence Hospital, Southfield Campus

49. Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak

50. Beaumont Hospital, Troy

51. St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor (Ypsilanti)

52. University Hospital - University of Michigan (Ann Arbor)

Minnesota

53. AllinaHealth - United Hospital (Saint Paul)

54. Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato

55. Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus (Rochester)

Missouri

56. SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles

Nebraska

57. CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy (Omaha)

New Jersey

58. AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center - Atlantic City

59. Overlook Medical Center (Summit)

60. Saint Barnabas Medical Center

61. Valley Hospital (Ridgewood)

New Mexico

62. Presbyterian Hospital (Albuquerque)

New York

63. Mount Sinai Morningside (New York City)

64. NewYork-Presbyterian/Queens (Flushing)

65. Rochester General Hospital

66. Saratoga Hospital (Saratoga Springs)

North Carolina

67. Mission Hospital - Asheville

Ohio

68. Bethesda North Hospital (Cincinnati)

69. Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital

70. Fort Hamilton Hughes Memorial Hospital

71. Hillcrest Hospital (Mayfield Heights)

72. Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital

73. Mercy Health - St. Rita's Medical Center (Lima)

74. Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital

75. Mercy Health - West Hospital (Cincinnati)

76. MetroHealth Main Campus Medical Center (Cleveland)

77. ProMedica Toledo Hospital (Toledo)

78. Riverside Methodist Hospital (Columbus)

79. Summa Health System - Akron Campus

80. The Jewish Hospital - Mercy Health (Cincinnati)

Pennsylvania

81. Chambersburg Hospital

82. Chester County Hospital (West Chester)

83. Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania (Philadelphia)

84. Jeanes Hospital (Philadelphia)

85. Lancaster General Hospital

86. Penn Presbyterian Medical Center (Philadelphia)

87. Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center (Hershey)

88. Pennsylvania Hospital (Philadelphia)

89. St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus

Rhode Island

90. The Miriam Hospital (Providence)

South Dakota

91. Sanford USD Medical Center and Hospital (Sioux Falls)

Texas

92. Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano

93. Doctors Hospital At Renaissance (Edinburg)

94. Houston Methodist Hospital

95. UT Southwestern Clements University Hospital (Dallas)

Washington

96. EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland

97. Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center (Vancouver)

Wisconsin

98. Froedtert Hospital and Medical College of Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

99. Froedtert Menomonee Falls Hospital

100. UnityPoint Health - Meriter (Madison)

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.