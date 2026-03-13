What happens after patients stop GLP-1s?

Discontinuing GLP-1 treatment does not always cause significant weight gain, as many patients transition to other obesity or diabetes treatments, according to a Cleveland Clinic study published March 12 in Diabetes, Obesity and Metabolism.

One year after discontinuation, 19.6% of patients reinstated the same GLP-1 and 35.2% received an alternative obesity treatment, according to the study. Alternative obesity treatments include another medication, lifestyle modification visit, and metabolic and bariatric surgery.

The researchers analyzed EHR data for nearly 8,000 patients who discontinued a GLP-1 drug within three to 12 months — from Jan. 1, 2021, to June 30, 2025 — across Cleveland Clinic’s facilities in Ohio and Florida.

All patients either received semaglutide (Ozempic, Wegovy) or tirzepatide (Mounjaro, Zepbound) for Type 2 diabetes or obesity.

The Type 2 diabetes group lost an average 4.4% of body weight with a GLP-1 and an additional 1.3% body weight loss after discontinuation. A year after discontinuing Ozempic or Mounjaro, 44% gained weight and 56% either maintained or lost weight.

The obesity cohort had a different trend, with an average 8.4% weight loss with a GLP-1 and a 0.5% weight gain after discontinuation. A year after they stopped taking the Wegovy or Zepbound, 55% of patients regained weight while 45% either maintained or lost weight.

Numerous studies on GLP-1 adherence have found approximately more than 50% patients stop taking the medication within a year, with the main causes being cost or insurance coverage limitations and side effects.