U.S. News & World Report released its rankings of the best children's hospitals for pediatric gastroenterology and GI surgery for 2020-21.
The rating is based on factors such as liver transplant survival, treatment of inflammatory bowel issues, patient volume, advanced clinical staff and prevention of ICU infections, as well as expert opinions.
Here are the 10 best children's hospitals for GI:
- Aurora-based Children's Hospital Colorado
- Boston Children's Hospital
- Children's Hospital of Philadelphia
- Houston-based Texas Children's Hospital
- Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center
- Children's Hospital Los Angeles
- Children's Medical Center Dallas
- Children's Healthcare of Atlanta
- UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh
- St. Louis Children's Hospital-Washington University