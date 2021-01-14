Top GI articles — Pandemic's toll, Pinnacle Partners' 1st transaction and more

Here are the most-read GI articles during the week of Jan. 11-15:

1. Toll of pandemic's first surge on health plan colonoscopies — 4 insights

2. Texas GI group could build endoscopy center, clinic in medical office building development

3. Pinnacle GI Partners makes first transactions a month after formation

4. 9 stats on gastroenterologist salary, net worth, jobs and more

5. Dr. Chris Shaver's 8 predictions for GI in 2021

More articles on surgery centers:

Ohio health system acquires surgery center for $21M

2 Texas health systems suspend surgeries, others don't

Stryker's ASC-focused business: 3 things to know

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.