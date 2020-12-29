Dr. Chris Shaver's 8 predictions for GI in 2021

Chris Shaver, MD, is the CEO at Birmingham (Ala.) Gastroenterology Associates. Here, he offers eight predictions on the future of the specialty in 2021:

Question: What's in store for GI in 2021?

Dr. Chris Shaver: Our medium-sized, single-specialty GI practice experienced the very real challenges and uncertainties characteristic of the coronavirus pandemic. Our general approach to this unprecedented event included staying open for business through consolidating provider schedules in our clinics and hospitals, [offering] telemedicine, [making] appropriate adjustments in office staffing and instituting protocols to protect our patients and employees. Along the way, we learned a lot about our business and our people. This information enabled us to make some positive clinical and operational adjustments that will persist well beyond COVID-19.

Pulling out my crystal ball, here are some projections regarding the GI landscape in 2021:

1. There will be a COVID-19 endpoint. My hope is that societal shutdowns and unbridled fear will die with the virus. In the meantime, it is a privilege to take care of patients afflicted and affected by the infection.

2. Progressive GI practices will value a holistic and personalized patient experience where GI care points are optimized through replete ancillary service lines.

3. Onerous healthcare regulations and downward revenue pressures will continue to consume enormous amounts of valuable practice resources. Unfortunately, this self-perpetuating creep will continue.

4. Consolidation will follow my No. 2 and No. 3 point above. Independent GI practices will search for the best playbook to consolidate their market. If they do not, existing private equity backed platforms will be more than happy to call the plays.

5. There will be amplified understanding of how to effectively market our practices.

6. Recruiting five-star talent will become more important than ever.

7. Telemedicine will continue as a niche customer service line.

8. If the new colonoscopy pill preparation is effective and safe, it will reshape its market.

My practice administrator [Ben Shelton] said it best: "This year has given all of us the inspiration we needed to stay hungry and keep pushing to expand and grow,” and so, we will.

More articles on surgery centers:

Ohio health system acquires surgery center for $21M

2 Texas health systems suspend surgeries, others don't

Stryker's ASC-focused business: 3 things to know

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.