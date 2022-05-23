Salary, studies and more: 11 gastroenterology updates

Below are 11 gastroenterology updates for ASC leaders to know:

1. The FDA approved the first treatment for eosinophilic esophagitis, a chronic inflammatory disorder.

2. Alaska is the best state for gastroenterologists to live and work in 2022, while California is the worst, according to career website Zippia.

3. The average annual salary for gastroenterologists in the U.S. is $229,004, according to career website Zippia.

4. Performing a colonoscopy after a positive fecal immunochemical test can improve patient outcomes.

5. Gastroesophageal reflux disease was the most diagnosed gastrointestinal condition in 2021.

6. Physicians at Mercy Medical Center in Baltimore have completed the first purely endoscopic appendectomy in the nation.

7. The Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons United Kingdom has named gastroenterologist Dr. Aamir Ghafoor its PACES Champion 2021 and the best examiner in the world.

8. Median gastroenterologist revenue hit a two-year high on March 1.

9. The GI Research Foundation has given the Joseph B. Kirsner Award to David Rubin, MD.

10. Women who started endoscopic screenings at age 45 had a 50 percent to 60 percent lower risk of colorectal cancer compared to those who didn't screen at all.

11. Liver elastography was the gastroenterology procedure with the highest volume in 2021.