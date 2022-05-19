Best states for gastroenterologists to live, work in 2022

Alaska is the best state for gastroenterologists to live and work in 2022 while California is the worst, according to career website Zippia.
Zippia examined each state and Washington, D.C., and ranked them using gastroenterologists' median salary, as well as each state's cost of living location quotient, a measurement created by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Here are the best states for gastroenterologists to work in 2022 from best to worst:
1. Alaska
2. Wyoming
3. Wisconsin
4. Maine
5. North Dakota
6. Washington
7. New Hampshire
8. Minnesota
9. South Dakota
10. Mississippi
11. New Mexico
12. Indiana
13. Kentucky
14. Montana
15. Iowa
16. North Carolina
17. Pennsylvania
18. Oregon
19. Illinois
20. Utah
21.Tennessee
22. Massachusetts
23. Vermont
24. Delaware
25. Nebraska
26. Colorado
27. Nevada
28. Idaho
29. New Jersey
30. Kansas
31. West Virginia
32. Missouri
33. Texas
34. Michigan
35. Arkansas
36. Maryland
37. Rhode Island
38. Ohio
39. New York
40. Connecticut
41. Florida
42. Arizona
43. Hawaii
44. South Carolina
45. Oklahoma
46. Alabama
47. Georgia
48. Louisiana
49. Washington, D.C.
50. Virginia
51. California