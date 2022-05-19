Best states for gastroenterologists to live, work in 2022

Alaska is the best state for gastroenterologists to live and work in 2022 while California is the worst, according to career website Zippia.

Zippia examined each state and Washington, D.C., and ranked them using gastroenterologists' median salary, as well as each state's cost of living location quotient, a measurement created by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Here are the best states for gastroenterologists to work in 2022 from best to worst:

1. Alaska

2. Wyoming

3. Wisconsin

4. Maine

5. North Dakota

6. Washington

7. New Hampshire

8. Minnesota

9. South Dakota

10. Mississippi

11. New Mexico

12. Indiana

13. Kentucky

14. Montana

15. Iowa

16. North Carolina

17. Pennsylvania

18. Oregon

19. Illinois

20. Utah

21.Tennessee

22. Massachusetts

23. Vermont

24. Delaware

25. Nebraska

26. Colorado

27. Nevada

28. Idaho

29. New Jersey

30. Kansas

31. West Virginia

32. Missouri

33. Texas

34. Michigan

35. Arkansas

36. Maryland

37. Rhode Island

38. Ohio

39. New York

40. Connecticut

41. Florida

42. Arizona

43. Hawaii

44. South Carolina

45. Oklahoma

46. Alabama

47. Georgia

48. Louisiana

49. Washington, D.C.

50. Virginia

51. California