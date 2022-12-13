Gastro Health in 2022: 10 moves

Miami-based Gastro Health continued to expand in 2022, with 10 major industry moves and partnerships.
- Gastro Health kicked off 2022 by acquiring a practice in Florida and a practice in Maryland.
- In February, Gastro Health acquired three additional practices in Massachusetts.
- In April, Gastro Health acquired practices in Maryland and Washington.
- In May, Gastro Health tapped Alan Oliver as its new chief operating officer.
- In June, Gastro Health added a new practice in Annapolis, Md.
- At the end of June, Gastro Health opened a colonoscopy prep center in Miami.
- In August, Gastro Health added specialist Keith Moore, MD, to its list of providers.
- In September, Gastro Health finalized the acquisition of a Charlottesville, Va., practice.
- In October, Gastro Health secured its fourth practice in Ohio.
- Also in October, two Gastro Health ASCs were named the best in the country.