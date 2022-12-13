Gastro Health in 2022: 10 moves

Miami-based Gastro Health continued to expand in 2022, with 10 major industry moves and partnerships.

Gastro Health kicked off 2022 by acquiring a practice in Florida and a practice in Maryland. In February, Gastro Health acquired three additional practices in Massachusetts. In April, Gastro Health acquired practices in Maryland and Washington. In May, Gastro Health tapped Alan Oliver as its new chief operating officer. In June, Gastro Health added a new practice in Annapolis, Md. At the end of June, Gastro Health opened a colonoscopy prep center in Miami. In August, Gastro Health added specialist Keith Moore, MD, to its list of providers. In September, Gastro Health finalized the acquisition of a Charlottesville, Va., practice. In October, Gastro Health secured its fourth practice in Ohio. Also in October, two Gastro Health ASCs were named the best in the country.