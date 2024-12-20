2024's major GI partnerships

Here are 16 notable gastroenterology partnerships to know since the beginning of 2024:

1. Global diagnostics company Bracco Diagnostics partnered with virtual colonoscopy company ColoWatch to deliver new solutions for imaging facilities to expand the availability of colorectal cancer screenings using virtual colonoscopy.

2. GI management services provider United Digestive partnered with Gifthealth, a patient adherence and education platform. The partnership aims to enhance patient care and streamline the patient preparation process for GI procedures.

3. Tacoma-based Washington Gastroenterology launched a collaboration with WovenX Health, a provider of specialty-focused virtual services and software solutions. The partnership aims to leverage WovenX's telehealth program to aid Washington's GI patients on-demand.

4. Gastrointestinal Specialists, PC of Troy, Mich., partnered with Oshi Health to offer its patients access to virtual care models. The partnership gives Gastrointestinal Specialists' current patients access to licensed advanced practice providers, registered dietitians, behavioral health specialists and care coordinators through Oshi's virtual GI center.

5. Fujifilm signed a partnership agreement with medical device company Karl Storz. The companies plan to jointly market Fujifilm's flexible gastrointestinal endoscopes along with Karl Storzs operating room integration solutions for ASCs and hospital GI suites.

6. ASC management services provider AmSurg partnered with Owings Mills, Md.-based LifeBridge Health and Pikesville, Md.-based Woodholme Group to open a gastroenterology outpatient surgery center in Westminster, Md.

7. Medtech company Insign Medical Technology and artificial intelligence company AAEON partnered to develop an AI-assisted endoscopy system. The new system, EndoDASS, integrates AAEON's BOXER-8641AI Fanless Embedded AI system and Insign's software.

8. New York City-based New York Gastroenterology Associates collaborated with medical data platform Lynx.MD. NYGA will provide patient data to Lynx.MD to further GI research and development.

9. Gastroenterology supergroup United Digestive partnered with OMNY Health, a provider of healthcare data and insights. United Digestive will join over 5,000 GI providers serving more than 10 million patients within OMNY's research network.

10. McLaren Greater Lansing (Mich.), an affiliate of Grand Blanc, Mich.-based McLaren Health Care, partnered with Lansing-based Digestive Health Institute. Digestive Health Institute is backed by Pinnacle GI Partners, the largest practice of GI providers in the state.

11. Athens, Ga.-based oncology practice University Cancer & Blood Center and multidisciplinary practice University Health Alliance partnered to open a high-risk gastroenterology clinic. The facility will allow access for GI patients in Athens and Watkinsville, Ga. It will combine advanced technology with clinical expertise for the early detection of GI cancer.

12. Medtronic entered into a new partnership with specialty-focused EHR company ModMed to enhance documentation of its GI Genius polyp detection tool.

13. St. Petersburg-based Florida Digestive Health Specialists added ambulatory cloud EHR eClinicalWorks' AI tools and virtual scribe Sunoh.ai to assist with patient information charting and streamlined workflows. Implementing these AI tools will help the practice improve provider satisfaction, enhance efficiency and reduce costs.

14. Gastroenterology management organization GI Alliance partnered with three practices in Rhode Island, further expanding its presence in the Northeast. GI Alliance partnered with Providence-based University Gastroenterology, Providence-based Gastroenterology Associates and Cranston-based Gastrointestinal Medicine Associates.

15. West Long Branch, N.J.-based gastroenterology group Allied Digestive Health partnered with Provation, a software company that focuses on clinical productivity and workflow automation. Through this agreement, ADH gained access to Provation's cloud-based procedure documentation and charting solutions.

16. Medical data intelligence platform Lynx.MD partnered with Allied Digestive Health, a leading GI practice with over 60 locations in New York and New Jersey. The collaboration expands Lynx.MD's GI data library, which sims to empower research and development in the medtech space.