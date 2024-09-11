Michigan GI practice partners with Oshi Health

Gastrointestinal Specialists, PC of Troy, Mich., has partnered with Oshi Health to offer its patients access to virtual care models.

The partnership will give Gastrointestinal Specialists' current patients access to licensed advanced practice providers, registered dietitians, behavioral health specialists and care coordinators through Oshi's virtual GI center, according to a Sept. 10 press release.

The partnership will supplement in-person care for patients through on-demand support from Oshi's virtual team.

In addition to enhancing Gastrointestinal Specialists' services and increasing their capacity to serve new and existing patients, Oshi will also refer patients to the company's Michigan offices for in-person visits and necessary procedures.