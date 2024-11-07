Washington Gastroenterology partners with virtual services provider

Tacoma-based Washington Gastroenterology has launched a collaboration with WovenX Health, a provider of specialty-focused virtual services and software solutions.

The partnership aims to leverage WovenX's telehealth program to aid Washington's GI patients on-demand, according to a Nov. 7 press release.

According to the release, research already shows that the partnership has decreased emergency department visits for patients with GI symptoms. Over 97% of visits conducted through the telehealth platform have been deemed appropriate for initial virtual care by supervising gastroenterologists.

By offering on-demand care in an average of less than 30 minutes, the healthcare system and emergency departments will be less burdened with patients, according to the release.