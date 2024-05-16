New York Gastroenterology Associates partners with Lynx.MD

New York City-based New York Gastroenterology Associates has announced a collaboration with medical data platform Lynx.MD.

NYGA will provide its patient data to Lynx.MD to further GI research and development, according to a May 15 press release.

The practice will share data from its clinical trials across the field of IBD, colon cancer screening, neurogastroenterology and hepatology.

NYGA will also be able to use Lynx.MD's data analytics platform to view comprehensive research data from different practice groups and platforms.





