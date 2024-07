Medtech company Insign Medical Technology and artificial intelligence company AAEON have partnered to develop an AI-assisted endoscopy system.

The new system, EndoDASS, integrates AAEON's BOXER-8641AI Fanless Embedded AI System and Insign's software, according to a July 4 news release from AAEON.

The system will join a handful of AI-assisted colonoscopy platforms on the market, including Medtronic's GI Genius.