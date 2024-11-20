2 diagnostic companies team up to expand virtual colonoscopies

Global diagnostics company Bracco Diagnostics has partnered with virtual colonoscopy company ColoWatch to deliver new solutions for imaging facilities to expand the availability of colorectal cancer screenings using virtual colonoscopy.

Virtual colonoscopy has been proven as an accurate, safe, convenient and cost-effective method for CRC screenings and prevention, according to a Nov. 20 press release. The technology can reliably find polyps in over 90% of screened patients.

The partnership aims to make virtual colonoscopy easier for imaging centers, especially those in underserved communities.