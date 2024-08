Fujifilm has signed a partnership agreement with medical device company Karl Storz.

The companies plan to jointly market Fujifilm’s flexible gastrointestinal endoscopes along with Karl Storzs operating room integration solutions for ASCs and hospital GI suites, according to an Aug. 26 news release from Fujifilm.

Flexible GI scopes are used for colorectal, rectal and bariatric surgery, along with routine and interventional GI procedures.