17 hospitals, health systems investing in GI 

Health systems across the U.S. are expanding gastroenterology services as demand for digestive care, endoscopy and colorectal screening continues to rise.

From large academic systems launching specialized programs to community hospitals investing in outpatient endoscopy suites, Becker’s has reported on 17 hospitals and health systems that have invested in GI in 2026. The investments span new GI centers, expanded endoscopy capacity, recruited specialists and partnerships with independent physician groups to strengthen digestive health offerings.

1. Abilene, Texas-based Hendrick Health opened a gastroenterology center to consolidate its clinic visits and endoscopy procedures. The 23,493-square-foot Hendrick Gastroenterology Center has 21 exam rooms, four procedure rooms, medication management and dedicated pre-op and recovery spaces.

2. Pittsburgh-based UPMC acquired Pennsylvania Gastroenterology in Camp Hill, Pa. The practice, now known as UPMC Gastroenterology Associates of Central Pa., will benefit from enhanced resources and new technologies.

3. Greenville, N.C.-based ECU Health opened two gastroenterology and endoscopy practices in Roanoke Rapids, N.C. The practice openings follow ECU Health’s acquisition of Halifax Gastroenterology in Roanoke Rapids, N.C., in January. ECU Health Gastroenterology – Roanoke Rapids and ECU Health Endoscopy Center – Roanoke Rapids are co-located to expand digestive health services in the region.

4. SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Jefferson City, Mo., has added Donald Thompson, MD, a gastroenterologist, to its medical staff. Dr. Thompson’s clinical interests include inflammatory bowel disease, colon cancer screening, esophageal and reflux disorders, chronic liver disease and functional GI conditions.

5. Tampa, Fla.-based Tampa General Hospital added St. Petersburg-based Gastro Florida to its Tampa General Provider Network. Gastro Florida, the region’s largest independent GI group, includes more than 60 providers.

.6 Conway (Ark.) Regional Health System added Neelima Rao, MD, to its gastroenterology staff. Dr. Rao is a gastroenterologist with more than a decade of experience providing care.

7. Hammond, La.-based North Oaks Medical Center will open an expanded endoscopy unit in early February to increase access to diagnostic and interventional procedures. The $5 million expansion doubles the hospital’s procedural capacity after demand for endoscopic services rose 66% over the past five years.

8. Cleveland Clinic Tradition Hospital in St. Port Lucie, Fla., has added Morgan Manasa, MD. Dr. Manasa is a surgeon who specializes in advanced gastrointestinal, minimally invasive and bariatric surgery.

9. Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health is set to add five gastroenterology physicians to its Black Hills region. Oksana Aleksenko, MD, Nathan Jaqua, MD, Blake Jones, MD, Andrew Kelts, DO, and Erik Raborn, DO, are set to join the organization May 1.

10. The MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital in Charleston, S.C., launched the MUSC Advanced Pediatric Endoscopy Program and Pancreas Center. The program and center is led by Sherif Ibrahim, MD, the director of endoscopy at the hospital.

11. Mass General Brigham received approval for an endoscopy-focused ASC in Cambridge, Mass. The state’s Public Health Council green lit a 6,095-square-foot facility which will include three procedure rooms and 10 pre- and post-operative bays.

12. MaineHealth Pen Bay Hospital in Rockport, Maine, has added Reza Rahbar, MD, to its gastroenterology practice. Dr. Rahbar has previously served as medical director of colorectal surgery at UNC REX Hospital in Raleigh, N.C., and section chief of colorectal surgery at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.

13. Sarasota (Fla.) Memorial Health Care System plans to open a $12 million outpatient endoscopy and digestive health center next to its Venice hospital. The center will be located in a 54,000-square-foot medical office building under development by Flagship Healthcare Properties. Sarasota Memorial has leased at least one floor of the building.

14. UW Medicine cut the ribbon on its new Outpatient Medical Center Digestive Health & Endoscopy Center at UW Medical Center – Northwest in Seattle. The 13,750-square-foot center includes four procedure rooms, 12 admit/recovery bays and eight exam rooms.

15. Hackensack Meridian Hackensack (N.J.) University Medical Center opened a new Center for Inflammatory Bowel Disease. The center provides specialized care for patients with IBD and related colorectal conditions and is staffed by a multidisciplinary team of gastroenterology, colorectal surgery, nutrition and behavioral health specialists.

16. Renton, Wash.-based Providence has re-opened its North Coast Surgery Center in Oceanside, Calif. The revamped facility includes an expansion of outpatient endoscopy services, according to the report, offering colonoscopies and other gastrointestinal procedures.

17. Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Avera Health opened a new medical office building dedicated to digestive health and gastroenterology in Sioux Falls.