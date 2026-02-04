Tampa General expands GI network with Gastro Florida

Tampa, Fla.-based Tampa General Hospital has added St. Petersberg-based Gastro Florida to its Tampa General Provider Network, expanding access to gastroenterology services across the region.

Gastro Florida, the region’s largest independent GI group, includes more than 60 providers. The group will continue to serve patients in Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco, Hernando and Polk counties as part of the network, according to a Feb. 4 news release.

The partnership connects Gastro Florida with Tampa General’s academic resources, including the TGH Digestive Diseases Institute, and supports coordinated care for complex gastrointestinal conditions.

Gastro Florida practices will continue to operate at their current locations.