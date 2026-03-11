Texas system opens 23K-square-foot GI center

Abilene, Texas-based Hendrick Health has opened a gastroenterology center to consolidate its clinic visits and endoscopy procedures.

The 23,493-square-foot Hendrick Gastroenterology Center has 21 exam rooms, four procedure rooms, medication management and dedicated pre-op and recovery spaces. The new facility will begin seeing patients March 16, according to a March 9 news release.

Three of the system’s gastroenterologists, Steven Smith, MD; Sam Davis, MD; and Patrick Ramirez, MD, will relocate their practice to the new site.

Hendrick began renovating the original building in November 2024, and the opening coincides with National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month.

The integrated site is designed to improve care continuity and streamline the patient experience across West Central Texas, according to the release.