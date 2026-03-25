Simulation training doubles polypectomy competency among GIs: Study

In the first study to demonstrate a direct effect on patient care, an NIH-funded study published in Gastroenterology found that a simulation-based mastery learning curriculum significantly improved real-world polypectomy skills in practicing gastroenterologists.

The study reviewed more than 340 recorded patient procedures performed before and after SBML training. Researchers compared up to 10 videos per participant from the 12 months before and after the intervention across 19 gastroenterologists at a single academic center in Chicago.

Here are five things to know:

1. Before training, only 49% of procedures demonstrated proper identification and treatment of residual polyp tissue, a critical gap since incomplete polypectomy is a leading cause of interval colorectal cancers. That rate rose to 80% post-intervention.

2. The share of polypectomies meeting the minimum passing standard nearly doubled after training, rising from 36.9% to 73.6%.

3. The median attending pass rate jumped from 33% to 80%, and overall median checklist scores improved from 86.67% to 100% of items performed correctly.

4. Overall procedural competency rose from 60% to 83% of polypectomies reviewed.

5. Improvements were seen regardless of experience level. Even gastroenterologists with more than 10 years in practice showed significant gains.

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