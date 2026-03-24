5 things looking up for GIs

Gastroenterology is exploding with new clinical and technological developments as the advancement of GI diseases in the U.S. reaches new highs—creating significant demand for more facilities and enhanced procedures.

Here are five positive developments happening in the specialty:

The space is teeming with new partnerships

Partnerships between physicians, vendors and other medical organizations have become a popular strategy for rolling out new technologies and expanding access to GI care in high-demand regions.

Within one week alone, Becker’s reported on at least three significant new partnerships in GI:

Colorado Springs, Colo.-based Peak Gastroenterology Associate partnered with virtual health platform WovenX Health to expand access to colonoscopy screenings.

Helio Genomics and Quest Diagnostics partnered to expand access to a blood-based liver cancer test across the U.S.

Carle Health and Christie Clinic, both based in Champaign, Ill., are partnering to open a new endoscopy facility.

New technology expanding horizons

GI has also been the center of innovation and research in recent years—ranging from AI-enabled surgical platforms to predictive analytics and new surgical robots.

“It’s a brave new world for us. I think the opportunities are endless of how things are going to be potentially improved,”Irving Waxman, MD, James R. Lowenstine, professor and chief of the division of digestive diseases and nutrition at Chicago-based Rush University told Becker’s.

Dr. Waxman has been instrumental in a study at Rush to test the viability of connecting Medtronic’s GI Genius module with Apple Vision Pro.

The technology not only improves adenoma and polyp detection rates, but also allows the endoscopist to annotate their procedures in real-time. It can also more accurately locate polyps within the colon and allow physicians to measure the size of any detected abnormalities and evaluate quality metrics for procedure preparation.

Other recent developments in GI technology include:

Revolve Surgical received FDA 510(k) clearance for its surgical robot platform.

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic developed a minimally invasive procedure that, when combined with endoscopic sleeve gastroplasty, may approach the weight loss of surgical sleeve gastrectomy.

Iowa City-based University of Iowa Health Care gastroenterologists performed the first U.S. procedure using Archimedes, a newly FDA-approved biodegradable pancreatic stent.

Renewed investment from hospitals, health systems and academic medical centers

Gastroenterology is also growing among healthcare and academic institutions as the demand for expanded services and cutting-edge research draws more attention to the specialty.

From large academic systems launching specialized programs to community hospitals investing in outpatient endoscopy suites, Becker’s has reported on 17 hospitals and health systems that have invested in GI in 2026. The investments span new GI centers, expanded endoscopy capacity, recruited specialists and partnerships with independent physician groups to strengthen digestive health offerings.

Physician shortages could be letting up in the specialty

By 2036, the U.S. is projected to have a near balance of colorectal surgeons nationwide, with a supply of 3,360 physicians compared to demand for 3,380, a shortfall of just 20 surgeons, or 99% adequacy overall, according to projections from the Department of Health and Human Services’ Health Resource.

However, that national equilibrium doesn’t mean the shortage will be entirely resolved. Several large states, including California, Texas, Florida and Georgia, are projected to face notable shortages, while parts of the Mountain West and South are expected to meet just 33% to 50% of projected demand.

At the same time, a number of Northeastern and Midwestern states, including New York, Massachusetts, Minnesota and Ohio, are forecast to have sizable surpluses. When it comes to GI surgeons overall, the U.S. is projected to have a shortfall of around 630 GI physicians, according to the data.

Increased GLP-1 awareness and research

More research and awareness surrounding the increasingly popular class of GLP-1 medications has entered the mainstream, equipping physicians and their patients with more information to guide their decision-making.

For example, discontinuing GLP-1 treatment does not always cause significant weight gain, as many patients transition to other obesity or diabetes treatments, according to a Cleveland Clinic study published March 12 in Diabetes, Obesity and Metabolism. One year after discontinuation, 19.6% of patients reinstated the same GLP-1 and 35.2% received an alternative obesity treatment, according to the study. Alternative obesity treatments include another medication, lifestyle modification visit, and metabolic and bariatric surgery.

Despite high list prices and inconsistent insurance coverage, cost is not the main reason Americans are avoiding GLP-1s, according to a March 17 Axios-Ipsos poll. Among those uninterested in the medications, just 16% cited cost. The top reason was a preference for managing weight through diet and exercise (51%), followed by concerns about side effects (38%).

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