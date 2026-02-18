MUSC launches advanced endoscopy program

The MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital in Charleston, S.C., has launched the MUSC Advanced Pediatric Endoscopy Program and Pancreas Center.

The program and center is led by Sherif Ibrahim, MD, the director of endoscopy at the hospital, according to a Feb. 17 news release from MUSC.

Dr. Ibrahim is an advanced endoscopist who specializes in pancreaticobiliary diseases and complex interventional endoscopic procedures.

Services provided through the new program and center include therapeutic ERCP, endoscopic ultrasound–guided interventions, pancreaticobiliary stenting and endoscopic management of strictures, stones and leaks, the release said.