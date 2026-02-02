Cleveland Clinic hospital adds GI physician

Cleveland Clinic Tradition Hospital in St. Port Lucie, Fla., has added Morgan Manasa, MD, according to a Feb. 1 report from South Florida Hospital News.

Dr. Manasa is a surgeon who specializes in advanced gastrointestinal, minimally invasive and bariatric surgery.

She completed a fellowship in advanced GI, minimally invasive and bariatric surgery at the University of California, San Francisco.

Robotic and advanced laparoscopic surgery, management of GERD and hiatal hernias, hernia repair and advanced endoscopic procedures are among Dr. Manasa’s areas of clinical expertise, the release said.