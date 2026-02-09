Florida system to open $12M endoscopy center in 2027

Sarasota (Fla.) Memorial Health Care System plans to open a $12 million outpatient endoscopy and digestive health center next to its Venice hospital.

The center will be located in a 54,000-square-foot medical office building under development by Flagship Healthcare Properties. Sarasota Memorial has leased at least one floor of the building, according to a Feb. 9 news release.

Since SMH-Venice opened in late 2021, gastrointestinal procedures have nearly quadrupled, from just over 1,000 in fiscal 2022 to 3,762 in fiscal 2025. Currently, all endoscopies are performed inside the hospital.

Moving outpatient procedures to the new facility will free up hospital space for complex cases and provide easier access for routine screenings. The outpatient site will remain a department of the hospital, according to the release.

Sarasota Memorial aims to open the 17,000-square-foot center in late 2027 with 24 exam rooms, four procedural suites and dedicated pre- and post-procedure areas.

The facility will also house SMH First Physicians Group’s team of gastroenterologists, offering care for a range of digestive conditions.