Hackensack Meridian Health opens IBD center

Hackensack Meridian Hackensack (N.J.) University Medical Center has opened a new Center for Inflammatory Bowel Disease.

The center provides specialized care for patients with IBD and related colorectal conditions and is staffed by a multidisciplinary team of gastroenterology, colorectal surgery, nutrition and behavioral health specialists, according to a Jan. 22 news release from the organization.

Services provided through the program include diagnostic and treatment such as medical therapies, endoscopic procedures and surgical interventions.

There are nearly 800,000 new cases of IBD diagnosed in the United States each year, the release said.