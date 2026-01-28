UW Medicine opens outpatient endoscopy center

UW Medicine cut the ribbon on its new Outpatient Medical Center Digestive Health & Endoscopy Center at UW Medical Center – Northwest in Seattle.

The 13,750-square-foot center includes four procedure rooms, 12 admit/recovery bays and eight exam rooms, according to a Jan. 27 news release from UW Medicine.

With the expansion, the medical center will improve its gastroenterology services, offering more accessible, efficient screenings and a wider range of care for patients.

Blaire Burman, MD, Margaret Eugenio, MD, Julianna Gardner, MD, Seyed Jalali, MD, Nina Saxena, MD, Phil Vutien, MD, Beth McKinney, DNP, and Hanna Cenci, FNP, are among the inaugural faculty, the release said.