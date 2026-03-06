UPMC acquires Pennsylvania GI practice

Pittsburgh-based UPMC has acquired Pennsylvania Gastroenterology in Camp Hill, Pa.

The practice, now known as UPMC Gastroenterology Associates of Central Pa., will benefit from enhanced resources and new technologies, according to a March 2 news release from UPMC.

Providers at the practice treat digestive diseases such as heartburn and reflux, diverticulitis, irritable bowel syndrome, celiac disease, hemorrhoids and Crohn’s disease, as well as liver diseases such as hepatitis and cirrhosis.

The acquisition was effective March 1, the release said.