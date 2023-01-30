Cardiology recap: January's top 10 updates

Here are the 10 most-read cardiology updates reported by Becker's in January:
- Jeffrey Tauth, MD, a cardiologist at Hot Springs (Ark.) National Park Medical Center and National Park Cardiology Services, agreed to pay $900,000 to resolve claims alleging he violated the False Claims Act.
- Chicago-based Northwestern Medicine debuted its new "clinic of the future" at the Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute Outpatient Cardiology Clinic at Palos Heights, Ill.-based Palos Hospital.
- The majority of cardiovascular procedures, including catheter placements, biopsies and imaging, are more cost effective at ASCs than hospital outpatient departments for patients with Medicare. Here is a comparison of the price of eight common cardiology procedures in each setting.
- Gagan Singh, MD, an interventional cardiologist at University of California Davis Health in Sacramento, performed the first procedure using EchoPixel's 4D holographic software, called the Holographic Therapeutic Guidance.
- The state of Virginia approved a new open-heart surgical program at the Chesapeake (Va.) Regional Medical Center after a five-year push.
- Here are 10 cardiologists who made headlines in December and January.
- Tri-City Cardiology opened a new 15,745-square-foot cardiovascular-focused ASC, Tri-City Surgical Centers, in Mesa, Ariz.
- Interventional cardiology is expected to have a deficit of 7,080 physicians by 2025. Read more here.
- Medical device manufacturer Shockwave Medical is set to acquire Canada-based cardiovascular device manufacturer Neovasc for $75 million in the first half of 2023.
- Texas Heart Medical Group, a preventive cardiology practice that has been serving the state for more than 60 years, rebranded to the Texas Heart Institute. Here is what to know about five of its leaders.