Cardiology recap: January's top 10 updates

Here are the 10 most-read cardiology updates reported by Becker's in January:

Jeffrey Tauth, MD, a cardiologist at Hot Springs (Ark.) National Park Medical Center and National Park Cardiology Services, agreed to pay $900,000 to resolve claims alleging he violated the False Claims Act.

Chicago-based Northwestern Medicine debuted its new "clinic of the future" at the Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute Outpatient Cardiology Clinic at Palos Heights, Ill.-based Palos Hospital.

The majority of cardiovascular procedures, including catheter placements, biopsies and imaging, are more cost effective at ASCs than hospital outpatient departments for patients with Medicare. Here is a comparison of the price of eight common cardiology procedures in each setting.

Gagan Singh, MD, an interventional cardiologist at University of California Davis Health in Sacramento, performed the first procedure using EchoPixel's 4D holographic software, called the Holographic Therapeutic Guidance.

The state of Virginia approved a new open-heart surgical program at the Chesapeake (Va.) Regional Medical Center after a five-year push.

Here are 10 cardiologists who made headlines in December and January.

Tri-City Cardiology opened a new 15,745-square-foot cardiovascular-focused ASC, Tri-City Surgical Centers, in Mesa, Ariz.

Interventional cardiology is expected to have a deficit of 7,080 physicians by 2025. Read more here.

Medical device manufacturer Shockwave Medical is set to acquire Canada-based cardiovascular device manufacturer Neovasc for $75 million in the first half of 2023.