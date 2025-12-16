Virtual cardiology company raises $7.8M in fundraising round

Auxira Health, a virtual cardiology company co-developed by MedStar Health and Abundant, has received $7.8 million in seed funding

With the funding, the company plans to expand its footprint through new partnerships, improve its operational and technology infrastructure and hire additional staff, according to a Dec. 15 news release from Auxira Health.

The company, which was launched earlier this year, has established partnerships with independent and affiliated cardiology groups. Early results of the partnerships have displayed shorter wait times, improved patient satisfaction, reduced documentation time for cardiologists and increased revenue.

Auxira plans to support more than 100 cardiologists by mid-2026.

The round was co-led by Route 66 Ventures and Abundant Venture Partners with participation from DigiTx Partners, American Heart Association Ventures, Ensemble Innovation Ventures and City Light Capital, the release said.