25+ new cardiology facilities, practices that opened in 2025

Here are nearly 30 new cardiology and heart ASCs, clinics and practices that opened this year, as reported by Becker’s.
Note: This list is not exhaustive.
- Dover, Del.-based Bayhealth launched a congestive heart failure clinic, the first dedicated clinic of its kind in the state’s Kent and Sussex counties.
- Miami-based Jackson Heart Institute opened a renovated mutli-specialty physician practice in the northern region of the city.
- Liberty (Texas) Dayton Regional Medical Center opened a new specialty clinic.
- New Bedford, Mass.-based Southcoast Health opened a new heart and vascular clinic in Taunton, Mass.
- Wilmington, Del.-based ChristianaCare opened a new outpatient cardiology center at its Wilmington Hospital location.
- Las Vegas-based Nevada Heart & Vascular Center opened the Tenaya Clinic and Imaging Center, combining cardiac imaging and cardiovascular care in one location.
- St. Helena (Calif.) Hospital opened a 12-bed cardiovascular progressive care unit, expanding patient care and recovery capacity.
- UnityPoint Health – Blank Children’s Hospital partnered with Children’s Nebraska’s Criss Heart Center to open a new pediatric cardiology clinic.
- Lafayette, La.-based Cardiology Specialists of Acadiana opened a 10,000-square-foot outpatient heart and vascular surgery center.
- AdventHealth of Altamonte Springs, Fla., opened a new Heart & Vascular Institute in Littleton, Colo.
- The University of Texas Medical Branch established the Sealy Heart and Vascular Institute and launched a new department of cardiovascular medicine.
- Norfolk, Va.-based Sentara Health joined forces with Manassas, Va.-based Carient Heart & Vascular and Woodbridge, Va.-based Polaris Heart & Vascular Clinic to launch the Northern Virginia Heart & Vascular Center.
- Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia expanded its pediatric heart care services with a new cardiology clinic in Reading, Pa.
- Beebe Healthcare in Lewes, Del., launched its cardiovascular institute.
- Parris Cardiovascular Center opened a second clinic in Baton Rouge, La.
- Carilion Roanoke (Va.) Memorial Hospital, part of Carilion Clinic, completed an expansion that consolidated cardiology services into a new facility.
- Doylestown (Pa.) Hospital opened a new cardiovascular lab.
- Winchester, Va.-based Valley Health opened a new cardiac and vascular diagnostic center.
- Greensburg, Pa.-based Independence Health System opened a cardiology services facility, including an outpatient anticoagulation clinic.
- The University of Miami Health System UHealth cardiology program added UHealth Doral, a new cardiology clinic.
- Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic Medical Group created a cardiology medical practice with two locations in Pennsylvania.
- Amavita Heart and Vascular Health opened a multimillion-dollar cardiovascular ASC in Miami.
- Rome, Ga.-based AdventHealth Redmond opened a cardiology center in Cedartown, Ga.
- Good Samaritan Medical Center in West Palm Beach, Fla., launched its Center for Preventive Cardiac Medicine to enhance “proactive” heart health and early detection of cardiovascular diseases.
- East Meadow, N.Y.-based Nassau University Medical Center opened a new thoracic surgery clinic.
- Compass Surgical Partners joined with the Orthopaedic Institute of North Texas and Lam Vascular & Associates to operate a new ASC in Frisco, Texas, providing cardiology and orthopedic services.
- Endeavor Health opened a cardiovascular center at its Edward Hospital campus in Naperville, Ill.
- Downers Grove, Ill.-based Advocate Health Care opened a new outpatient and cardiovascular center in Hoffman Estates, Ill.