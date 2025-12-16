25+ new cardiology facilities, practices that opened in 2025

By: Cameron Cortigiano

Here are nearly 30 new cardiology and heart ASCs, clinics and practices that opened this year, as reported by Becker’s.

Note: This list is not exhaustive.

  1. Dover, Del.-based Bayhealth launched a congestive heart failure clinic, the first dedicated clinic of its kind in the state’s Kent and Sussex counties.
  2. Miami-based Jackson Heart Institute opened a renovated mutli-specialty physician practice in the northern region of the city.
  3. Liberty (Texas) Dayton Regional Medical Center opened a new specialty clinic.
  4. New Bedford, Mass.-based Southcoast Health opened a new heart and vascular clinic in Taunton, Mass.
  5. Wilmington, Del.-based ChristianaCare opened a new outpatient cardiology center at its Wilmington Hospital location. 
  6. Las Vegas-based Nevada Heart & Vascular Center opened the Tenaya Clinic and Imaging Center, combining cardiac imaging and cardiovascular care in one location.
  7. St. Helena (Calif.) Hospital opened a 12-bed cardiovascular progressive care unit, expanding patient care and recovery capacity.
  8. UnityPoint Health – Blank Children’s Hospital partnered with Children’s Nebraska’s Criss Heart Center to open a new pediatric cardiology clinic.
  9. Lafayette, La.-based Cardiology Specialists of Acadiana opened a 10,000-square-foot outpatient heart and vascular surgery center.
  10. AdventHealth of Altamonte Springs, Fla., opened a new Heart & Vascular Institute in Littleton, Colo.
  11. The University of Texas Medical Branch established the Sealy Heart and Vascular Institute and launched a new department of cardiovascular medicine.
  12. Norfolk, Va.-based Sentara Health joined forces with Manassas, Va.-based Carient Heart & Vascular and Woodbridge, Va.-based Polaris Heart & Vascular Clinic to launch the Northern Virginia Heart & Vascular Center. 
  13. Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia expanded its pediatric heart care services with a new cardiology clinic in Reading, Pa.
  14. Beebe Healthcare in Lewes, Del., launched its cardiovascular institute.
  15. Parris Cardiovascular Center opened a second clinic in Baton Rouge, La.
  16. Carilion Roanoke (Va.) Memorial Hospital, part of Carilion Clinic, completed an expansion that consolidated cardiology services into a new facility.
  17. Doylestown (Pa.) Hospital opened a new cardiovascular lab.
  18. Winchester, Va.-based Valley Health opened a new cardiac and vascular diagnostic center.
  19. Greensburg, Pa.-based Independence Health System opened a cardiology services facility, including an outpatient anticoagulation clinic.
  20. The University of Miami Health System UHealth cardiology program added UHealth Doral, a new cardiology clinic. 
  21. Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic Medical Group created a cardiology medical practice with two locations in Pennsylvania. 
  22. Amavita Heart and Vascular Health opened a multimillion-dollar cardiovascular ASC in Miami.
  23. Rome, Ga.-based AdventHealth Redmond opened a cardiology center in Cedartown, Ga.
  24. Good Samaritan Medical Center in West Palm Beach, Fla., launched its Center for Preventive Cardiac Medicine to enhance “proactive” heart health and early detection of cardiovascular diseases.
  25. East Meadow, N.Y.-based Nassau University Medical Center opened a new thoracic surgery clinic.
  26. Compass Surgical Partners joined with the Orthopaedic Institute of North Texas and Lam Vascular & Associates to operate a new ASC in Frisco, Texas, providing cardiology and orthopedic services.
  27. Endeavor Health opened a cardiovascular center at its Edward Hospital campus in Naperville, Ill.
  28. Downers Grove, Ill.-based Advocate Health Care opened a new outpatient and cardiovascular center in Hoffman Estates, Ill.

