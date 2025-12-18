How AI might solve gender disparities in this specialty

The American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women Venture Fund has invested in Ultrom=nics, an AI-driven cardiology solutions developer, to enhance early identification of heart failure, Fem Tech World announced Dec. 18.

Ultronics’ technology can help clinicians detect heart failure with preserved ejection fraction, a condition that disproportionately affects women and often goes undetected until advanced stages.

According to the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, women are twice are likely to develop this form of heart failure, and up to 64% of cases go undiagnosed in clinical practice.

The initiative, EchoGo Heat Failure, is built on one of the largest echocardiography datasets in the world, according to the report. The technology will utilize this vast and diverse dataset to analyze routine ultrasound scans and quantify heart function and identify patterns that signal heart failure with preserved ejection fraction.