15 closures, mergers & acquisitions affecting medical groups this year

Medical group practice and surgical center closures and sales in 2021:

1. Santa Rosa-based Northern California Medical Associates said it plans to close May 1 and lay off 26 physicians. The group cited natural disasters and financial decline over the last three years for the closure. The group will lay off 151 employees. Click here to read more.



2. Gilford, N.H.-based Advanced Orthopaedic Specialists said it will close at the end of March after its service agreement with Laconia, N.H.-based Lakes Regional General Hospital ended and wasn't renewed. The organizations have a service agreement dating to 2004 but were unable to reach a new agreement. Click here to read more.

3. SCL Health in Broomfield, Colo., acquired Montana Orthopedics based in Butte March 16. The practice's four surgeons are becoming SCL Health Medical Group employees. Click here to read more.



4. Optum agreed to acquire Newton, Mass.-based Atrius Health, a 715-person physician group, according to a March 2 report. The deal needs approval from the Massachusetts Health Policy Commission, Department of Public Health and Federal Trade Commission. Click here to read more.



5. US Orthopaedic Partners revealed March 2 it bought Jackson (Miss.) Anesthesia Pain Centers and Oxford (Miss.) Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine. Click here to read more.



6. Gastro Health in Miami, Fla., on March 1 acquired Digestive Disease Associates, with two locations in Maryland, and Woodbridge, Va.-based Associates in Gastroenterology in January.



7. In February, four solo primary care physician practices in Shelburne, Vt., reported plans to close their practices. Two of the physicians are retiring, and two are joining larger organizations. Click here to read more.



8. Specialty Surgery Center of Connecticut in Stamford and Bloomfield (Conn.) Ambulatory Surgery Center sold majority ownership stake to Deerfield, Ill.-based Surgical Care Affiliates. Click here to read more.



9. PE GI Solutions in Jamison, Pa.; North Bergen, N.J.-based Ambulatory Center for Endoscopy; and Teaneck, N.J.-based Holy Name Medical Center purchased Hudson Bergen Endo Surgical Center in North Bergen Feb. 12. The center includes three partnering physicians who are expected to perform 4,000 procedures annually. Click here to read more.



10. Toledo, Ohio-based ProMedica Central Physicians acquired Toledo Orthopaedic Surgeons in January. Click here to read more.



11. Acuity Eye Group in Pasadena, Calif., acquired Escondido, Calif.-based Premiere Surgery Center. The ASC focuses on eye surgery. Click here to read more.



12. ValueHealth purchased Kendall Pointe Surgery Center in Oswego, Ill., Jan. 14. The acquisition included 2 acres of land and the ASC building for future expansion. Click here to read more.



13. Eyes of York (Pa.) sold to Vision International Partners Jan. 4. Vision Innovation Partners now has 35 practices and eight surgery centers in Maryland, Washington, D.C., Virginia and Pennsylvania. Click here to read more.



14. Dallas-based GI Alliance purchased Digestive Health Associates of Texas in Dallas; Cleburne (Texas) Endoscopy Center; and Oak Lawn, Ill.-based GI Associates of Chicago in January. Click here to read more.



15. St. Louis Park, Minn.-based ENT Partners bought Arlington Heights, Ill.-based Arlington ENT–Head & Neck and Facial Plastic Surgery in January. Click here to read more.



