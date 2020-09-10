PE-backed Orthopedic Care Partners makes 7th partnership, to develop ASC

Gainesville, Fla.-based Orthopedic Care Partners entered into a strategic practice affiliation with OrthoAspen (Colo.), its seventh post-formation transaction.

OCP is a private equity platform composed of Gainesville-based The Orthopedic Institute and Vail, Colo.-based The Steadman Clinic and other affiliated practices. OrthoAspen is Aspen Valley Hospital's employed orthopedic practice.

In addition to the deal, OCP, The Steadman Clinic, Aspen Valley Hospital and Vail Health will collaborate to develop an orthopedic ASC.

OCP has completed seven transactions in the last 18 months. OCP CEO Rich Gilbert, MD, said: "Our partnership with The Steadman Clinic has been phenomenal. We are excited to build upon this momentum now with Aspen Valley Hospital and Vail Health by bringing The Steadman Clinic's internationally recognized surgeons and proven track record of providing the highest quality care."

OCP is backed by Varsity Healthcare Partners. Varsity also has a gastroenterology platform.

More articles on specialty practice:

3 ASC developments worth over $10M

7 critical steps for financial success in your ASC

10 most common procedures in ASCs

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.