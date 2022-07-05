ASC company key notes from Q2

From acquisitions to new projects to board elections, here is a roundup of notable moves by the U.S.' biggest ASC companies in Q2:

United Surgical Partners International:

Dallas-based United Surgical Partners International partnered with Owings Mills, Md.-based United Urology Group, adding 22 ASCs and more than 140 physicians to its network. USPI and a group of physician investors are building a 52,000-square-foot medical office in Schertz, Texas, including a 12,000-square-foot ASC, expected to be completed by mid-2023. USPI's parent company, Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, is planning a 54-bed medical and surgical center in Port St. Lucie, Fla., that will provide orthopedic, spine, robotic, general surgery and advanced cardiac care services. The site will also include two medical office towers. Gary Richberg, MSN, RN, administrator of United Surgical Partners International, was reelected to the Ambulatory Surgery Center Association's board as treasurer. USPI paid $1.1 billion to acquire Towson, Md.-based SurgCenter Development, adding 85 ASCs to its network. An affiliate ASC of the organization, Citrus Heights (Calif.) Ambulatory Surgery Center, opened in April. USPI affiliate in Sarasota, Fla., launched a robotic surgery program June 1.

Surgical Care Affiliates (SCA Health):

In May, Surgical Care Affiliates rebranded to SCA Health, with intentions to expand beyond ASC management into specialty care. SCA Health, based in Deerfield, Ill., launched the SCA Physician Development Institute last year to support musculoskeletal physicians and allied health professionals. The institute is an educational platform on the business side of medicine with a focus on the outpatient migration of orthopedic procedures. Marie Edler, chief strategy officer at SCA Health, was elected as a board member of the Ambulatory Surgery Center Association.

AmSurg:

Envision Healthcare moved AmSurg, which made up around half of the physician staffing firm's earnings last year, to a new affiliate. Both companies are based in Nashville, Tenn.

Surgery Partners:

On May 3, Nashville, Tenn.-based Surgery Partners announced a deal with Leawood, Kan.-based ValueHealth to expand access to high-value surgical care. The partnership will aim to build new ASCs and deploy ValueHealth's value-based surgical programs across Surgery Partners' current and in-development locations. Surgery Partners and Charlotte, N.C.-based Novant Health submitted plans for a $328.7 million medical center in Asheville, N.C., expected to be completed in January 2027. Surgery Partners and a group of 137 local physicians leased a $15.3 million outpatient building on April 28.

HCA Healthcare: