11 ASC moves in Florida

From new ASCs and service lines to sale transactions, here are 11 recent ASC moves that took place in Florida:
- A medical office building in Hollywood, Fla., housing Elite Plastic Surgery was sold for $12.3 million.
- Physician Partners of America announced its plans to expand its ASC presence in Florida to help curb opioid overuse and overdoses.
- Lake Mary, Fla.-based Alliance Surgery Center launched a total joint replacement program.
- Forty-five Florida ASCs were named among the best in America by Newsweek.
- Tampa, Fla.-based Sun City Ambulatory Surgery Center added a gastrointestinal service line.
- Newly formed joint venture ASC company Andrews Ambulatory Surgery said it will build its first three ASCs in Northeast Florida.
- Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital acquired an ASC from USF Health's Tampa campus.
- Coral Gables, Fla.-based Gentera Center for Regenerative Medicine opened a facility housing the Gentera Center for Plastic Surgery.
- The Grove Place Surgery Center in Vero Beach, Fla., was sold to private real estate investment firm Ironside Real Estate USA for $3 million.
- Leawood, Kan.-based ValueHealth and Coral Springs, Fla.-based Z Urology are partnering to construct an ASC in Pompano Beach, Fla.
- Plant City-based South Florida Baptist Hospital broke ground on a hospital building that will include an ASC.