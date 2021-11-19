11 ASC moves in Florida

From new ASCs and service lines to sale transactions, here are 11 recent ASC moves that took place in Florida:

A medical office building in Hollywood, Fla., housing Elite Plastic Surgery was sold for $12.3 million. Physician Partners of America announced its plans to expand its ASC presence in Florida to help curb opioid overuse and overdoses. Lake Mary, Fla.-based Alliance Surgery Center launched a total joint replacement program. Forty-five Florida ASCs were named among the best in America by Newsweek. Tampa, Fla.-based Sun City Ambulatory Surgery Center added a gastrointestinal service line. Newly formed joint venture ASC company Andrews Ambulatory Surgery said it will build its first three ASCs in Northeast Florida. Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital acquired an ASC from USF Health's Tampa campus. Coral Gables, Fla.-based Gentera Center for Regenerative Medicine opened a facility housing the Gentera Center for Plastic Surgery. The Grove Place Surgery Center in Vero Beach, Fla., was sold to private real estate investment firm Ironside Real Estate USA for $3 million. Leawood, Kan.-based ValueHealth and Coral Springs, Fla.-based Z Urology are partnering to construct an ASC in Pompano Beach, Fla. Plant City-based South Florida Baptist Hospital broke ground on a hospital building that will include an ASC.