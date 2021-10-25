Florida ASC real estate sold for $3M

The Grove Place Surgery Center in Vero Beach, Fla., was sold for $3 million.

The 6,916-square-foot property was sold to private real estate investment firm Ironside Real Estate USA, Kite Team of Coldwell Banker Commercial, which represented the buyer and seller, said Oct. 23.

The ASC, managed by Surgical Care Affiliates, offers procedures including anesthesiology, orthopedic surgery, neurospine surgery and podiatry, among other services.

It has four operating rooms and two procedure rooms for pain management and gastroenterology.