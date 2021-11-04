45 Florida ASCs named best in America by Newsweek

Listen
Text
- Small
- Medium
- Large
Forty-five ASCs in Florida made Newsweek's ranking of America's Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers 2022.
Newsweek partnered with global research firm Statista to identify the best ASCs in the 25 states with the most ASCs.
Here are the 45 ASCs in Florida:
- The Surgery Center at TGH Brandon Healthplex (Tampa)
- Florida Medical Clinic - North Tampa
- Coral Gables Surgery Center (Miami)
- USF Health - Ambulatory Surgery Center (Tampa)
- Surgical Care Affiliates - Sand Lake Surgery Center (Orlando)
- Surgical Care Affiliates - Boca Raton Outpatient Surgery & Laser Center
- Lakeland Surgical & Diagnostic Center - Griffin Campus
- Surgical Care Affiliates - Orlando Center for Outpatient Surgery
- Bayside Ambulatory Surgery Center (Miami)
- Bayview Surgery Center (Sarasota)
- Surgical Care Affiliates - Melbourne Surgery Center
- Surgery Center at Coral Springs
- SurgCenter Pinellas (Largo)
- Delray Beach Surgery Center
- Bayfront Ambulatory Surgical Center (St. Petersburg)
- Florida Medical Clinic - Zephyrhills
- Day Surgery Center (Winter Haven)
- Surgical Park Center (Miami)
- Venture Ambulatory Surgery Center (North Miami Beach)
- Advanced Surgery Center of Palm Beach County (Lake Worth)
- Mayo Clinic - Jacksonville ASC
- Baptist Health South Florida - Endoscopy Center Galloway South (Miami)
- BayCare - Surgery Center (Trinity)
- Ambulatory Surgery Center Tampa
- Central Florida SurgiCenter (Lakeland)
- North Pinellas Surgery Center (Dunedin)
- Surgical Care Affiliates - Alliance Surgical Center (Lake Mary)
- Lakeland Surgical & Diagnostic Center - Florida Campus
- Intercoastal Medical Group - Ambulatory Surgery Center in Sarasota
- Eye Surgery Center of North Florida (Jacksonville)
- Surgical Care Affiliates - Maitland Surgery Center
- Surgery Center of Weston
- Titusville Center for Surgical Excellence
- North Miami Beach Surgical Center
- North Florida Surgical Pavilion (Gainesville)
- Surgery Partners - Jacksonville Beach Surgery Center
- United Surgical Partners International - Winter Haven Ambulatory Surgery Center
- Tampa Eye and Specialty Surgery Center
- Kendall Endoscopy and Surgery Center (Miami)
- Bethesda Outpatient Surgery Center (Boynton Beach)
- Jacksonville Surgery Center
- Suncoast Endoscopy of Sarasota
- Surgery Partners - Lake Mary Surgery Center
- Hernando Endoscopy and Surgery Center (Brooksville)
- United Surgical Partners International - Laser and Surgery Center of the Palm Beaches