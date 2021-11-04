45 Florida ASCs named best in America by Newsweek

Patsy Newitt -   Print  |

Listen
Text
  • Small
  • Medium
  • Large

Forty-five ASCs in Florida made Newsweek's ranking of America's Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers 2022.

Newsweek partnered with global research firm Statista to identify the best ASCs in the 25 states with the most ASCs.

Here are the 45 ASCs in Florida:

  1. The Surgery Center at TGH Brandon Healthplex (Tampa)
  2. Florida Medical Clinic - North Tampa
  3. Coral Gables Surgery Center (Miami)
  4. USF Health - Ambulatory Surgery Center (Tampa)
  5. Surgical Care Affiliates - Sand Lake Surgery Center (Orlando)
  6. Surgical Care Affiliates - Boca Raton Outpatient Surgery & Laser Center
  7. Lakeland Surgical & Diagnostic Center - Griffin Campus
  8. Surgical Care Affiliates - Orlando Center for Outpatient Surgery
  9. Bayside Ambulatory Surgery Center (Miami)
  10. Bayview Surgery Center (Sarasota)
  11. Surgical Care Affiliates - Melbourne Surgery Center
  12. Surgery Center at Coral Springs
  13. SurgCenter Pinellas (Largo)
  14. Delray Beach Surgery Center  
  15. Bayfront Ambulatory Surgical Center (St. Petersburg)
  16. Florida Medical Clinic - Zephyrhills
  17. Day Surgery Center (Winter Haven)
  18. Surgical Park Center (Miami)
  19. Venture Ambulatory Surgery Center (North Miami Beach)
  20. Advanced Surgery Center of Palm Beach County (Lake Worth)
  21. Mayo Clinic - Jacksonville ASC
  22. Baptist Health South Florida - Endoscopy Center Galloway South (Miami)
  23. BayCare - Surgery Center (Trinity)
  24. Ambulatory Surgery Center Tampa
  25. Central Florida SurgiCenter (Lakeland)
  26. North Pinellas Surgery Center (Dunedin)
  27. Surgical Care Affiliates - Alliance Surgical Center (Lake Mary)
  28. Lakeland Surgical & Diagnostic Center - Florida Campus
  29. Intercoastal Medical Group - Ambulatory Surgery Center in Sarasota
  30. Eye Surgery Center of North Florida (Jacksonville)
  31. Surgical Care Affiliates - Maitland Surgery Center
  32. Surgery Center of Weston 
  33. Titusville Center for Surgical Excellence
  34. North Miami Beach Surgical Center
  35. North Florida Surgical Pavilion (Gainesville)
  36. Surgery Partners - Jacksonville Beach Surgery Center
  37. United Surgical Partners International - Winter Haven Ambulatory Surgery Center
  38. Tampa Eye and Specialty Surgery Center
  39. Kendall Endoscopy and Surgery Center (Miami)
  40. Bethesda Outpatient Surgery Center (Boynton Beach)
  41. Jacksonville Surgery Center
  42. Suncoast Endoscopy of Sarasota
  43. Surgery Partners - Lake Mary Surgery Center 
  44. Hernando Endoscopy and Surgery Center (Brooksville)
  45. United Surgical Partners International - Laser and Surgery Center of the Palm Beaches

Copyright © 2021 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast