10 most-read ASC stories this week

 Here are the top-read stories on Becker's ASC Review for the week of Oct. 19-23:

  1. Court tosses $7M judgment awarded to patient paralyzed after spine injection at ASC
  2. The 11 specialties that haven't recovered from COVID-19 
  3. 6 new cardiology ASCs, outpatient facilities 
  4. 4 new orthopedics-focused ASCs 
  5. The most pressing issues facing ASCs in 2021 
  6. ASC leaders on top priorities during COVID-19 pandemic 
  7. Top ASC companies: 5 leaders to know 
  8. 5 employees of U of New Mexico outpatient surgery center test positive for COVID-19 
  9. 5 stats on pay for physicians under 40 by practice setting 
  10. The 80 best hospitals for cardiology 

