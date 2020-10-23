10 most-read ASC stories this week
Here are the top-read stories on Becker's ASC Review for the week of Oct. 19-23:
- Court tosses $7M judgment awarded to patient paralyzed after spine injection at ASC
- The 11 specialties that haven't recovered from COVID-19
- 6 new cardiology ASCs, outpatient facilities
- 4 new orthopedics-focused ASCs
- The most pressing issues facing ASCs in 2021
- ASC leaders on top priorities during COVID-19 pandemic
- Top ASC companies: 5 leaders to know
- 5 employees of U of New Mexico outpatient surgery center test positive for COVID-19
- 5 stats on pay for physicians under 40 by practice setting
- The 80 best hospitals for cardiology
